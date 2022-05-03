Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says Russia forgot World War Two lessons

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s suggestion that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins showed that Moscow has forgotten, or never learned, the lessons of World War Two.

“I have no words…No one has heard any denial or any justification from Moscow. All we have from there is silence…. this means that the Russian leadership has forgotten all the lessons of World war two,” Zelenskiy, who is Jewish, said in his nightly video message.

“Or perhaps they have never learned those lessons.”

Russia’s foreign ministry accused Israel on Tuesday of supporting neo-Nazis in Ukraine, further escalating a row which began when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.

Israel lambasted Lavrov on Monday, saying his claim – made when talking about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy who is Jewish – was an “unforgivable” falsehood that debased the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust.

via Reuters