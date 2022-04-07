Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says Russia must be brought to justice

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ATHENS, April 7 (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday called on the West to “bring Russia to justice”, saying Moscow’s actions were directed not only against Ukraine but also Europe.

“Once and for all, we can teach Russia and any other potential aggressors that those who choose war always lose… those who blackmail Europe with economic and energy crisis always lose,” Zelenskiy said in an address to Greek lawmakers, speaking through an interpreter.

He reiterated calls that the democratic world reject Russian oil and completely block Russian banks from the international finance system.

“Let us be honest, since the very beginning Russia’s actions were directed not only against Ukraine but also Europe,” he said.

The number of alleged Russian war crimes Ukraine says is currently under investigation has increased to 4,820 according to a recent update from Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office.

The Greek foreign minister, Nikos Dendias, says Athens will ask the international court of justice at The Hague to investigate war crimes in the besieged city of Mariupol.

“Greece will request that the international court of justice investigate war crimes that have occurred in Mariupol,” he said in comments made before attending today’s meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Brussels.

“Greece has a particular interest in Mariupol because of the Greek community of more than 100,000 people there. In addition I will ask my counterparts in the alliance to do the best that they can to [not only] help Ukraine but to protect Odesa, so that Odesa does not suffer the same fate as Mariupol.”

Photo courtesy of the Office of the President of Ukraine