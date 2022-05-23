Ukraine’s Zelenskiy tells Davos that world faces a turning point

Reading Time: < 1 minute

DAVOS, May 23 (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday told a meeting of global business leaders at Davos that the world faced a turning point and had to ratchet up sanctions against Russia as a warning to other countries considering using brute force.

“History is at a turning ponit… This is really the moment when it is decided whether brute force will rule the world,” Zelenskiy said in an address to the conference.

More than 6.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in late February, the U.N. refugee agency said.

Since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, 6,538,998 refugees have left Ukraine, with the majority of them entering Poland.