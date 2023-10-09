Ukraine’s Zelenskiy urges NATO Parliamentary Assembly to be united

Reading Time: < 1 minute

COPENHAGEN, Oct 9 (Reuters) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday told NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly that now is not the time to withdraw from the international arena and called for Western unity in the face of global events.

“This is not the time to withdraw from the international arena into internal disputes. This is not the time to isolate ourselves. This is not the time to remain silent or pretend that the terror on one continent does not affect global affairs,” Zelenskiy told the assembly via video link.

PHOTO: President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, speaks as he joins via video conference at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Copenhagen, Denmark, 09 October 2023. The 69th NATO Parliamentary Assembly in the Danish capital runs from 06 to 09 October. EPA-EFE/Liselotte Sabroe

