Ukrainian authorities say 90 children have been killed in Ukraine war

Ninety children have been killed and more than 100 wounded in Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the Ukrainian general prosecutor’s office said on Monday.

“The highest number of victims are in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kherson, Mykolayiv and Zhytomyr regions,” it said in a statement.

Reuters could not immediately verify the information. Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls a “special operation” to demilitarise and “deNazify” Ukraine.

A photo distributed by the Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry of damage to an apartment building from Russian bombardment in Kharkiv