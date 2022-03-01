Ukrainian Navy says Snake Island soldiers are still alive

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Ukrainian Navy revealed that the Ukrainian soldiers who were defending Snake Island, famous for their expletive-laden retort to Russian requests for surrender are “alive and well”.

On Facebook, the Navy expressed joy that “our brothers are alive and well”, after being taken in Russian captivity. Zmiinyi Island, as it is also known, is a very small piece of land but strategically important for the defense of Ukraine’s territorial waters and among its southernmost settlements. Russia destroyed the island’s infrastructure including lighthouses, towers, antennas and seized a civilian ship, the Facebook post said.

Viral audio clips showed the border guards were told by Moscow forces to “lay down their weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and needless casualties” or “be bombed”.

“Repeated attempts to contact the staff and find out their fate have been in vain. And the constant shelling by warships and aircraft of the Russian Federation has prevented us from delivering aid to the marines.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had last week said that all soldiers defending the island had been killed. “All the defenders of Snake Island died, but they did not surrender,” Zelenskyy said in a video posted on Telegram.

via Politico, Military Times

Image via Ukraine Navy Facebook