UK’s Anglican archbishops issue Internal Markets Bill warning

The UK’s five Anglican archbishops have warned the government that its new Brexit bill could set a “disastrous precedent”, in a rare joint letter.
The Internal Markets Bill could damage the relationship between the UK’s four nations, the five, including Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, write in the Financial Times.
It comes as peers are due to have their first say on the legislation.
The bill would allow aspects of the EU Withdrawal Agreement to be superseded.
Opponents argue that it breaks international law and have vowed to stop or amend it.
MPs overwhelmingly backed the Internal Markets Bill last month but resistance is expected in the Lords, where Boris Johnson does not have a majority.
Read more via
BBC/ The Financial Times
19th October 2020
The president of the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, Joko Widodo, called on Monday for Indonesia not to rush the rollout of vaccines, citing concerns over public awareness about whether they were halal.
With more than 365,000 coronavirus cases and 12,000 deaths, Indonesia has struggled to get its outbreak under control and the government has been racing to secure a supply of vaccines w...
19th October 2020
Students wear face masks during the first day of school at Notre Dame school in Cairo, Egypt, 19 October 2020.
The new academic year in Egypt is expected to start on 17 October, after all educational institutes were forced to close in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Via EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
19th October 2020
British Airways is planning to shrink its presence at London Gatwick Airport as part of a "bounce-back" effort in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
BA, which warned it could abandon Britain's second biggest airport in April, is already operating most of its short-haul flights from Heathrow and has said it will be doing so until next March.
However, the airline is understood to have n...
19th October 2020
The last known chief of ETA, the now-extinct Basque separatist militant group, went on trial Monday in Paris for terrorism charges that he deems “absurd” because of his role in ending a conflict that claimed hundreds of lives and terrorized Spain for half a century.
Josu Urrutikoetxea led ETA during one of its bloodiest periods, when its victims included children bombed to death while sleeping...
19th October 2020
More than half of Britain's small and medium-sized manufacturers have taken on debt to cope with reduced demand and disruption to supply chains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey showed on Monday.
The Manufacturing Growth Programme (MGP), an advisory service for smaller industrial companies, said 54% of manufacturers had taken out loans - something that could crimp future investment as ...
19th October 2020
Tunisia's government will pump $1.5 billion into state firms as part of an attempt to overhaul the struggling sector and will pay a new instalment of wage increases for public employees, the prime minister said on Sunday.
The country's public finances are in a critical situation, with a budget deficit expected to reach 14% of GDP in 2020, the highest in nearly four decades.
Tunisia also is ...
19th October 2020
Laboratory testing and diagnostics company Eurofins said its new at-home COVID nasal testing product had received 'Emergency Use Approval' (EUA) status from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration regulatory body.
Eurofins said the EUA authorised self-collection kit gives consumers a convenient and quick option to test from the comfort of their home, with results reviewed by a licensed physici...
19th October 2020
19th October 2020
Danone said on Monday it was launching a review of its assets and reshaping its management to better cope with challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
The world's largest yoghurt maker, which is already looking at strategic options for 500 million euros ($585.40 million)worth of assets in Argentina and for North American plant-based brand Vega, said it aimed to "rapidly reconnect" ...
19th October 2020
New Zealand’s next parliament is set to be the most inclusive ever, with several people of colour, members from the rainbow communities and a high number of women.
The ruling Labour Party was handed a resounding mandate in the election over the weekend, as voters rewarded Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for her decisive response to COVID-19.
Although Ardern has the numbers to govern alone, sh...
