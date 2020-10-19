UK’s Anglican archbishops issue Internal Markets Bill warning

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The UK’s five Anglican archbishops have warned the government that its new Brexit bill could set a “disastrous precedent”, in a rare joint letter.

The Internal Markets Bill could damage the relationship between the UK’s four nations, the five, including Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, write in the Financial Times.

It comes as peers are due to have their first say on the legislation.

The bill would allow aspects of the EU Withdrawal Agreement to be superseded.

Opponents argue that it breaks international law and have vowed to stop or amend it.

MPs overwhelmingly backed the Internal Markets Bill last month but resistance is expected in the Lords, where Boris Johnson does not have a majority.

