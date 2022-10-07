UK’s attendance at Prague summit ‘not about moving closer to Europe’- PM Truss

Reading Time: 2 minutes

This is not about moving closer to Europe. This is about working with Europe on issues that we both face. And we both face rising energy costs,” Truss said in response to a question from a reporter.

The European Union and its neighbours from Britain to Turkey met on Thursday in the Czech Republic for the gathering. Britain is the only nation to ever leave the EU

France’s Macron says he’s glad to see Britain’s Liz Truss at summit

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he was glad British Prime Minister Liz Truss had joined other European leaders in a summit of European Union and non-EU leaders in Prague.

“It’s very good to have Liz Truss in Prague,” Macron said in a news conference after the inaugural summit of the European Political Community, a brainchild of Macron, which comes after Britain left the EU.

“This is an island, but this island didn’t move from the continent,” Macron said of Britain. “I really hope this is the beginning of the day after.”

Czech Republic’s Prime Minister Petr Fiala welcomes British Prime Minister Liz Truss (R) as she attends the Meeting of the European Political Community in Prague, Czech Republic, 06 October 2022. The first meeting of the European Political Community brought together leaders from across the continent including non EU members countries with the aims to foster political dialogue and cooperation and to strengthen the continent’s security, stability and prosperity, a statement by the European Council reads. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

