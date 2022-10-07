UK’s attendance at Prague summit ‘not about moving closer to Europe’- PM Truss

This is not about moving closer to Europe. This is about working with Europe on issues that we both face. And we both face rising energy costs,” Truss said in response to a question from a reporter.
The European Union and its neighbours from Britain to Turkey met on Thursday in the Czech Republic for the gathering. Britain is the only nation to ever leave the EU
France’s Macron says he’s glad to see Britain’s Liz Truss at summit
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he was glad British Prime Minister Liz Truss had joined other European leaders in a summit of European Union and non-EU leaders in Prague.
“It’s very good to have Liz Truss in Prague,” Macron said in a news conference after the inaugural summit of the European Political Community, a brainchild of Macron, which comes after Britain left the EU.
“This is an island, but this island didn’t move from the continent,” Macron said of Britain. “I really hope this is the beginning of the day after.”