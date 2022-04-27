UK’s Conservatives investigating reports of lawmaker watching porn in parliament

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party is looking into reports that a lawmaker watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons debating chamber, PA Media reported on Wednesday.

Two British newspapers reported earlier that a male Conservative member of parliament was seen by colleagues watching pornography in parliament.

PA Media said Conservative Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris, who is responsible for enforcing party discipline, was investigating the reports, citing a statement from his office.

Reuters could not immediately reach his office for comment

In another development, British lawmakers who have been sanctioned by Russia should consider those restrictions a badge of honour, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day Russia’s foreign ministry said it has imposed personal restrictions on 287 members of the British parliament and banned them from entering the country.

“All those 287 should regard it as a badge of honour,” Johnson told parliament.