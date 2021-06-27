UK’s former finance minister Javid appointed as health minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British former finance minister Sajid Javid will replace Matt Hancock as the country’s health minister, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said on Saturday.

Javid resigned as finance minister last year after he refused to fire his political advisers as demanded by Johnson.

British health minister Matt Hancock quit on Saturday after he was caught breaking COVID-19 rules by kissing and embracing an aide in his office, enraging colleagues and the public who have been living under lockdown.

Photo: Britain’s new health minister Sajid Javid EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER