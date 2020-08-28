Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Business, UK

UK’s Gatwick Airport posts 321 million pound loss as passenger numbers collapse

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gatwick Airport, Britain’s no.2 airport, said the pandemic had pushed it to a 321 million pound ($426 million) loss in the first six months of 2020 on passenger numbers which collapsed 66%.

The airport, owned by VINCI Airports and Global Infrastructure Partners and located south of London, announced earlier this week it needed to cut 600 jobs to prepare for a smaller travel industry, and said it had reduced operational costs by only using one terminal.

Traffic levels will not recover for four to five years, Gatwick forecast on Friday, adding that it had held talks with its banks and bondholders over the impact on its financial covenants.

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: