UK’s Johnson says COVID data ambiguous on June reopening

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday there was nothing in the data to suggest England’s COVID restrictions couldn’t end on June 21, but he remains cautious as it is unclear how protected the population would be against a new surge.

“I can see nothing in the data at the moment that means we can’t go ahead with step four, or the opening up on June 21st, but we’ve got to be so cautious,” he told reporters.

“What we need to work out is to what extent the vaccination programme has protected enough of us, particularly the elderly and vulnerable against a new surge, and there I’m afraid the data is just still ambiguous.”

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Alistair Smout)

