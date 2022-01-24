UK’s Johnson says intelligence is ‘gloomy’ over Ukraine invasion, no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine

Reading Time: 2 minutes

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday the intelligence around a Russian invasion of Ukraine was gloomy but not inevitable, as he warned President Vladimir Putin that any conflict could become “a new Chechnya”.

“We need to make it very clear to the Kremlin, to Russia, that that would be a disastrous step,” Johnson told broadcasters.

Asked whether he thought an invasion was now imminent, he said: “The intelligence is pretty gloomy on this point.

“I don’t think it’s by any means inevitable now, I think that sense can still prevail.”

Johnson said that he would be speaking with fellow leaders on the matter later on Monday.

“We also need to get over the message that invading Ukraine, from a Russian perspective, is going to be a painful, violent and bloody business and I think it’s very important that people in Russia understand that this could be a new Chechnya.”

NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, in what Russia denounced as an escalation of tensions over Ukraine.

The move added to a flurry of signals that the West is bracing for an aggressive Russian move against Ukraine. The Kremlin, in response, accused the West of “hysteria”.

Meanwhile, Britain has no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine to help it defend itself against any Russian aggression, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday.

Asked about comments by Ukraine’s Ambassador to Britain that he would welcome British soldiers in the event of a Russian invasion, Johnson’s spokesman said: “There are absolutely no plans to send UK combat troops to Ukraine.”

Britain has already sent a small number of infantry troops to Ukraine to help with training in defensive weapons.

Photo – Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL / POOL