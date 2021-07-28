UK’s Johnson urges caution on drawing conclusions from falling COVID cases

Reading Time: 2 minutes

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged caution on Wednesday on drawing conclusions from a seven-day decline in COVID-19 cases in Britain, saying it was too early to assess whether it was a definite trend.

“We have seen some encouraging recent data. There’s no question about that but it is far, far too early to draw any general conclusions,” Johnson told LBC radio.

Johnson also said he wants U.S. citizens to come to England “freely” and he was talking to the United States about a travel corridor, LBC radio reported on Wednesday.

Britain has stuck to strict COVID-19 travel rules which airline bosses have blamed for the country falling behind the European Union in attracting tourists. The EU has opened up more quickly despite a slower vaccination programme.

But that looks set to change. Johnson’s comments to LBC follow multiple reports that he is set to exempt double-vaccinated visitors from the EU and the United States from quarantine in the coming days.

LBC quoted Johnson as saying that he wanted U.S. citizens who are fully vaccinated to come to Britain as they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want people to be able to come from the U.S. freely in a way that they normally do. We’re talking to them the whole time,” LBC reported Johnson as saying in an interview.

“At the moment we’re dealing with a Delta wave, the U.S. is dealing with a Delta wave, but be assured that we are on it the whole time. As soon as we have something to say about travel corridors you’ll be hearing from us.”

Photo: A pedestrian walks past a Covid vaccination centre in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN