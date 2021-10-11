UK’s Truss plots reset of UK foreign and trade policy -FT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is planning to reset the UK’s foreign and trade policy to strike more security and technology pacts in the style of the recent AUKUS deal involving Australia and the United States, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Truss is also planning diplomatic visits to many EU capitals in the coming months, the FT said.

The minister will focus her diplomatic efforts on regions with the biggest bearing on Britain’s security and commercial interest, the FT said, citing Foreign Office insiders with knowledge of the plans.

(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)

