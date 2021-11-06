Umana Medical appoints International Business Development Executive Giulio Bertini as Chief Commercial Officer

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Umana Medical has announced the appointment of experienced industry leader Giulio Bertini as its new Chief Commercial Officer.

Giulio Bertini brings a wealth of experience in the med-tech sector, with a 24-year-history of working and coaching in ICT for the health market at international level. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of Dedalus Argentina, a major healthcare and diagnostic software provider and as Strategic Initiatives Director of NoemaLife (nowadays merged in Dedalus), which developed and implemented healthcare informatics software solutions for clinical healthcare providers and laboratories.

At Dedalus, Bertini was instrumental in establishing and growing the company’s market in other Latin American countries, substantially transforming its revenues in the process. At Noemalife, he was at the forefront of the firm’s efforts to develop new marketing strategies at a worldwide level, especially through partnerships with leading industrial companies such as Siemens Healthineers.

He also served as consultant to the GPI Group, Umana Medical’s mother company, on the worldwide development of telemedicine and pharmacy automation system market.

Adrian Attard Trevisan, Managing Director for Umana Medical said: “We are delighted to have Giulio joining the Umana executive leadership team in the critical role of Chief Commercial Officer. Giulio brings with him extensive experience in the healthcare sector, and proven excellence in driving forward exponential business growth at major players in this sector. Over the past months we have informally collaborated in his previous role and I am confident that he will provide an important contribution as Umana Medical continues its exponential growth trajectory as a leading international digital health organization”.