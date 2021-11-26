Unacceptable that Speaker silences citizen – Gonzi / Malta News Briefing – Friday 26 November 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Unacceptable that Speaker silences citizen – Gonzi

Former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi said that the Speaker of the House should act as voice of both the government and opposition and thus it was unacceptable that he answered a citizen addressing a complaint to him by trying to silence that person through a legal letter.

Referring to a recent speech commemorating the 100th anniversary of parliament’s establishmen, Gonzi recalled how parliament’s main role is to uphold the rule of law. Gonzi was reacting to a letter by Speaker Anglu Farrugia, following a legal letter the latter sent to the son of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Farrugia, through his lawyer, had told the activist that he seemed to not understand parliamentary procedure or the laws of Malta for writing directly to him rather then to the Clerk of the House. (Times of Malta)

Demand for mental health services increases exponentially during Covid-19

Richmond Foundation said that the demand for mental health services increased by 500% throughout the pandemic with Chief Executive Officer Stephania Dimech Sant saying the COVID-19 pandemic affected people from all strata, over a prolonged period of time.

“The impact on people’s mental health in Malta has been astounding. Some with anxiety about going back to the office, some with depressive symptoms developed while working from home, others are anxious about their business slowing down. Children and young people have been impacted by the disruption in their school routines,” she said. Addressing a press conference, Dimech Sant appealed for donations to cover the additional expense that left a hole of €200,000 in its finances. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update: A total of 83 new daily cases were reported on Thursday while the number of people treated in hospital dropped to 13, from 16 yesterday. Two people are in intensive care. Two men, aged 63 and 76, died overnight. Active cases have now exceeded 1,000.

