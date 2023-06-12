UNESCO: United States planning to rejoin UNESCO organisation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) – The United States is planning to rejoin the UNESCO organisation – which the United States had earlier withdrawn from December 2018 – as from this July onwards, said UNESCO, the U.N. cultural agency, on Monday.

US officials say the decision to return was motivated by concern that China is filling the gap left by Washington in Unesco policymaking, notably in setting standards for artificial intelligence and technology education around the world.

The decision is a big financial boost to Unesco, known for its World Heritage programme as well as projects to fight climate change and teach girls to read.

The US and Israel stopped funding Unesco after it voted to include Palestine as a member state in 2011, and both countries lost their voting rights in 2013. The Trump administration decided in 2017 to withdraw from the agency altogether, citing anti-Israel bias and management problems.

