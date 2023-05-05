UNHCR calls on governments not to return people to Sudan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

GENEVA, May 5 (Reuters) – The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) on Friday called on governments to allow civilians fleeing Sudan into their territory and not to send them back to the conflict-torn country.

“We’re advising governments not to return people to Sudan because of the conflict that’s going on there and also advising that this is a refugee movement,” Elizabeth Tan, UNHCR’s Director of International Protection, told reporters at a briefing in Geneva.

“There are likely to be high levels of international protection needs amongst those who are fleeing.”

Photo: Children fleeing Sudan arrive at Wadi Karkar bus station in Aswan, southern Egypt. According to UNHCR thousands of people have fled Sudan since mid-April after heavily armed clashes between Sudan’s military and rival paramilitary groups started in the capital Khartoum and other parts of the country on 15 April 2023. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

