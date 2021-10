Reading Time: < 1 minute

Afghan children who were displaced from other parts of the country live in temporary shelters at a camp in Kabul, Afghanistan, 09 October 2021. Some 3.2 million children under the age of five are at risk of severe malnutrition in Afghanistan by the end of the year as a result of the country’s severe humanitarian crisis, augmented by the Taliban’s takeover of the country, according to the Unicef

EPA

EPA-EFE/STRINGER