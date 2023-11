Reading Time: < 1 minute

BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (Reuters) – Three trade unions representing cabin crews at Brussels Airlines have called for a Dec 1-3 strike to protest against what they view as management non-compliance with certain collective work agreements, Le Soir reported, citing Didier Lebbe, permanent secretary of the CNE union.

The pilots have also issued a strike notice from Dec. 11, potentially leading to further disruptions around the end-of-year holidays, the paper said.

