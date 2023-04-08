UPDATED: University of Oklahoma campus deemed safe after ‘active shooter’ report

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – The University of Oklahoma said that its Norman campus was safe and no threat had been found after police investigated a suspected shooting on the premises.

University officials said on social media a comprehensive search had been conducted and no danger was detected and authorities issued an “all clear” notification.

OU-NORMAN Critical 10:53pm: OUPD has issued an ALL CLEAR. After a thorough search, no threat was found. There is no threat to campus. Alert has been canceled. — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 8, 2023

“There is no threat to campus. Alert has been canceled,” the university said on Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, the school implemented a shelter-in-place protocol after a report of an active shooter at the Van Fleet Oval, a central location on the campus.

The amount of resources and scare put into the SWATTING at University of Oklahoma.. someone should face SERIOUS JAIL TIME for this horrific and cowardly act!



pic.twitter.com/ScQk8zQMs8 — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) April 8, 2023

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first