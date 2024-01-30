Updated – Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 30 January 2024

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Transparency International says Malta is a flawed democracy

A report on global corruption indicates that Malta’s corruption level has sustained its status quo since the previous year. According to the 2023 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) by Transparency International, Malta maintained a score of 51 out of 100, mirroring its performance from the prior year. Transparency International therefore places Malta in the category of a “flawed democracy,” as its score closely aligns with the average for this type of government, which stands at 48. The Corruption Perception Index evaluates countries on a scale from zero to 100, with zero indicating a “highly corrupt” state and 100 representing a “very clean” one. The scoring is based on assessments from business leaders and experts regarding the perceived level of corruption in the public sector. While Malta’s numerical score remained consistent with the previous year, its overall ranking experienced a slight decline, slipping one place to 55 out of 180 countries surveyed. This places Malta just behind Saudi Arabia in the global ranking.

Judiciary should not be attacked to gain political mileage – Chamber of Advocates

The Chamber of Advocates has urged the Prime Minister to avoid using the Vitals inquiry as a diversionary tactic to divert attention from the broader imperative for procedural reforms. Highlighting the urgency of reevaluating and improving the entire system overseeing inquiries, the chamber emphasized that this necessity extends beyond the specific case at hand. The government’s recent appointment of several magistrates dedicated to inquiries underscores the critical nature of this overarching need, according to the chamber. The chamber’s response comes in light of statements made by Prime Minister Robert Abela during an interview with broadcaster Andrew Azzopardi last Saturday. During the interview, Abela cast doubts on the Vitals inquiry, questioning its timing before the European Parliament Elections next June.

IMF calls for gradual elimination of subidies

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has acknowledged Malta’s commendable recovery from the pandemic and its resilience to the shocks stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, the IMF suggests that Malta should gradually eliminate its energy subsidies. The IMF Executive Directors observed that energy subsidies impose a significant burden on the budget, constraining fiscal space for supporting reforms that enhance productivity and diminishing incentives for energy savings and efficiency.

The recommendation advocates for the gradual phasing out of these subsidies while concurrently increasing targeted assistance for vulnerable households. Furthermore, the Directors called upon the authorities to persist in efforts to modernize revenue administration, streamline recurring expenditures, improve the efficiency of public investments, and bolster oversight of public enterprises.

Jobsplus too lenient with non-compliant employers – NAO

The approach taken by the Law Compliance Unit (LCU) of Jobsplus with identified defaulters has been described as lenient, according to the National Audit Office (NAO). Auditor General Mr. Charles Deguara presented a performance audit report to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Anġlu Farrugia, reviewing the operations of Jobsplus’ Law Compliance Unit, which is responsible for detecting and deterring irregular employment. “While this review generally found the overall performance of the unit’s inspectors to be satisfactory, the NAO identified areas where the LCU’s effectiveness could be enhanced,” stated the NAO. The audit revealed that the LCU fails to document the weekly inspection candidate selection process, leading to a lack of an audit trail in this aspect of the unit’s operations. This omission not only hampers the ability to verify compliance with internal guidelines related to the selection of inspection candidates but also renders such verification impossible.

MDB strengthens ability to finance green projects through EIB’s Green Gateway support

The Malta Development Bank (MDB) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have kicked off an extensive collaboration project aimed at enhancing the ability of the MDB to support the Maltese economy and businesses. The MDB aims to accelerate the green transition in Malta by financing environmentally sustainable projects, which contribute to address climate change.

This collaboration is being facilitated through the Green Gateway advisory service, a joint project between the EIB and the European Commission. Through this backing, the MDB will enhance its ability to identify, support, finance and report on the eligibility of green projects, including as an intermediary of the EIB, as well aligning itself to these high standards. The advisory service will also help the MDB to identify promising green market segments, client categories and investment types. The advisory collaboration ties up with a recent agreement signed with the EIB, through which the latter had agreed to provide MDB with a €30 million loan to finance small-scale green investments on favourable conditions.

