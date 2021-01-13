US executes first woman in almost seven decades

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The US has carried the execution of the only woman on federal death row in the country. Lisa Montgomery has been executed by a lethal injection after being sentenced to death following a case which saw the 52-year-old strangling a pregnant woman before cutting out and kidnapping her baby.

The case, which saw the victim, 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett, bleed to dead, happened in 2004.

Montogmerry’s lawyers had argued against the death sentence due to mental illness and serious abuse as a child.

Montgomerry was the first federal female inmate to be put to death by the US government in almost seven decades.

She was pronounced dead at 01:31 (06:31 GMT). Montgomery’s lawyer, Kelley Henry, said that everyone who had participated in the execution “should feel shame”.

Like this: Like Loading...