US judge to set trial date for Trump over efforts to overturn 2020 election

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A federal judge on Monday is expected to set a start date for former U.S. President Donald Trump’s criminal trial on charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat in a failed bid to keep himself in power.

The criminal case brought in Washington, D.C., by Special Counsel Jack Smith is one of four that Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, currently faces and the one that most broadly addresses his attempt to reverse his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump, who on Thursday appeared at a Georgia jail to face state criminal charges of trying to overturn his defeat there, is not expected to attend Monday’s hearing.Trump has previously lashed out at U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, saying, without evidence, that she is biased against him.

He has portrayed all four criminal prosecutions as politically motivated attempts to stop him from returning to power.Smith’s office has proposed starting the trial on Jan. 2, 2024, some 11 months before Election Day, and predicted it would take four to six weeks. Trump’s lawyers have asked Chutkan to delay the trial until April 2026.

via Reuters

