US nuclear-powered submarine joins US aircraft carriers in Middle East

A nuclear-powered Ohio-class submarine has arrived in the Middle East, US Central Command has said, in a rare announcement apparently aimed at deterring regional actors from escalating the conflict.

On Saturday, the US had said that a strike group including the flagship aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower as well as a guided missile cruiser and guided missile destroyers had also arrived in the region “as part of the increase in regional posture”.

The Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier arrived in the region last month.

The strike group is commanded by Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2 and comprised of flagship aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), guided-missile destroyers USS Mason (DDG 87) and USS Gravely (DDG 107) of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 with its nine squadrons, and the Information Warfare Commander.

On November 5, 2023, an Ohio-class submarine arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. pic.twitter.com/iDgUFp4enp — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 5, 2023

