US on course for historic election turnout

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Over 50 million Americans have already cast their votes in the widely-anticipated US presidential election, with 11 days to go for the official voting day.

According to the US Elections Project, such pace could lead to the highest voter turnout in over a centure. Many states have expanded in-person early voting and mail-in ballots ahead of election day on 3 November, as a safer way to vote during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Macdonald, the University of Florida professor who administers the US Elections Project, has predicted a record turnout of about 150 million, representing 65% of eligible voters, the highest rate since 1908.

In Texas, the level of voting has already surpassed 70% of the total turnout in 2016. In some cities, mainly in the states of Ohio, Virginia and Georgia, voters waited up to 10 hours in line to cast their votes.

Democrats are encouraging supporters to vote early – either in person or by mail – amid concerns that the United States Postal Service (USPS) may not have the capacity to deliver mailed balots election officials on time.

via The Guardian

