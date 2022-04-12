US President tells India buying Russian oil not in its interest

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Joe Biden told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that buying more oil from Russia was not in India’s interest and could hamper the U.S. response to the war in Ukraine, U.S. officials said.

Starting an hour-long video call U.S. officials described as “warm” and “candid,” Biden and Modi both publicly expressed growing alarm at the destruction inside Ukraine, especially in Bucha, where many civilians have been killed.

Biden stopped short of making a “concrete ask” of Modi, an official said, noting India has concerns about deepening ties between Russia and China.

But he told Modi India’s position in the world would not be enhanced by relying on Russian energy sources, U.S. officials said.

“The president conveyed very clearly that it is not in their interest to increase that,” said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.

