US troops to be stationed permanently in Poland

The United States is preparing to deploy a permanent military force in Poland in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to media reports in the Polish media.

News of the move was revealed by Poland’s polskatimes.pl website, which cited two separate off-the-record sources in the Polish government.

To date, US soldiers have been stationed in Poland on a rotating basis.

The decision to make their presence permanent will be announced at NATO’s upcoming summit in Madrid on June 29-30, the website reported, quoting a government official with knowledge of the matter.

The report follows repeated calls by Poland’s top officials, including Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, for a permanent US troop presence in the country following Russia’s assault on neighbouring Ukraine, polskatimes.pl reported.

Washington has not yet decided on the exact size of the permanent deployment, but Poland has been pushing for a 10,500-strong US force, according to polskatimes.pl.

PHOTO: An American Flag and Polish Flag wave in the wind in military training site in Torun, Poland (Photo by Sgt. Kayla Benson 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command )