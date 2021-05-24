Reading Time: < 1 minute

The USA, Malta and Romania were on Monday upgraded while Thailand was downgraded in Cyprus’ new categorisations for arrivals, effective from May 27.

Malta will move to the green category, while Romania and the USA were upgraded to orange and Thailand downgraded to the red category, the health ministry said.

Also in the Green category are Iceland, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and South Korea. Passengers from those countries do not require to present a negative coronavirus test nor to self-isolate.

Portugal, Ireland, Finland, Romania, Norway, China (including Hong Kong and Macau), the UK and the USA are now in the Orange category.

Passengers from Orange category countries must take a PCR test within 72 hours prior to their departure with a negative result. Cypriot citizens, their spouses and children, people residing permanently in the Republic and people allowed to enter the country based on the Vienna Convention, and people in countries where PCR tests are not provided, may get tested upon arrival at the Larnaca and Paphos airports. They need to self-isolate until the PCR results are ready. The test cost is covered by passengers.

Photo: An aircraft during landing at Cyprus’ International Airport. EPA-EFE/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU

