Use of facemasks may remain for some situations in Italy after May 1

Health Undersecretary Andrea Costa said Wednesday that the obligation to wear facemasks in enclosed public places in Italy is set to be largely abolished as of May 1, although masks will probably remain at least recommended in some situations where the risk of COVID contagion is high.



“I’m convinced that it could be the right thing to go from an obligation to wear facemasks in enclosed spaces to a recommendation, keeping them in some places such as on public transport,” Costa told Rainews24.



“The decree in force at the moment removes the obligation to wear facemasks for everyone (as of May 1).



“Now it is a question of evaluating whether to keep them in some special situations, where there is a higher concentration of people.

Photo – An honor guard wearing face mask in Plebiscito Square, in Naples, southern Italy . EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

Via RAI 24