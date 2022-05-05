Use of masks to remain at places of work in Italy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Facemasks are set to remain obligatory at places of work in Italy for the time being, the labour ministry said after a meeting with trade unions this week at which it was decided to maintain a protocol from last year to combat COVID-19 contagion.



“All those present agreed on the continued need to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic even thought the state of emergency is over,” a statement said.



The ministry said the government and the unions would meet again before June 30 to decide whether to update this protocol.

Italy’s COVID-19 state of emergency ended on March 31 and, as of May 1, it is no longer obligatory to wear facemasks in most enclosed public spaces.

Photo – An Italian municipal policemen with a protective mask, passes by the statue of the Capitoline Wolf on the Capitol Hill in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Via ANSA