Usyk defeats Joshua to claim world Boxing heavyweight title

LONDON (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk dethroned world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in his own backyard when he earned a unanimous points decision in front of a sell-out crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The 34-year-old former undisputed cruiserweight world champion put on a masterclass to silence the majority of the 67,000 fans inside the huge arena.

Anthony Joshua of Britain (R) on the ropes against Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine (L) during the heavyweight title match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Britain, 25 September 2021. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Usyk proved too elusive for Joshua throughout an enthralling contest and finished with a flurry in round 12 as he went in search of a knockout.

Joshua stayed up but the decision was a formality as Usyk claimed the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.

