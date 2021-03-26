Vaccinated people should be able to meet up and go on holidays, says British scientist

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A scientist has called for vaccinated people to be allowed to meet up with each other and to travel freely, saying there is no scientific reason why this should be forbidden.

Professor Tim Spector, who leads the COVID Symptom Tracker app study run by King’s College London, said the vaccination programme was successful and now people’s mental health needs to be considered.

He told the PA news agency: “I think we’re actually in a much better place than many people are telling us, and I, for one, I’m not worried too much about what’s happening abroad.

“I think we need to start talking about when people who have been vaccinated can start seeing other vaccinated people.

“And there’s no real science now stopping, for example, me seeing my vaccinated mother in a care home or, you know, wherever they live.

“So I think we need to start moving to this next area and realise that our plan is working, and that we were doing well.”

Travelling out of the UK for a holiday is currently banned, with the threat of a £5,000 fine if a person is caught, but some countries have said they would welcome vaccinated Britons.

Main Photo: View of the closed down Benidorm beach in Benidorm, Valencia, Spain, EPA-EFE/Manuel Lorenzo

