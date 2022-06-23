Valletta residents challenge council to repeal late night music motion / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 23 June 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning BRiefing

Valletta residents challenge council to repeal late night music motion

Valletta residents were up in arms on Wednesday evening, presenting their contestation at a local council meeting following a recent notice allowing music to be played until 1am. The meeting was a chatoic one after the PN councillors accused the mayor of ignoring their calls to address the issue urgently, while the Labour representatives pushed back that they were being “overdramatic” and “performing for the media”. A group calling itself teh Valletta Residents Revival presented a positionpaper calling for the revocation of the legal notices and demanding that residents be consulted as equal stakeholders to develop policies that impact them.

Abortion demands increase after woman denied plea to end pregnancy after miscarriage

Abortion right campaigners called for abortion to be decriminalised in Malta in the aftermath of a news that a 16-week pregnant American lady, who is experiencing a miscarriage, had her plea to end her pregnancy turned down in Malta.

On Wednesday afternoon, the NGO Young Progressive Beings conducted a demonstration outside of parliament in which they urged that abortion not be made politically charged and that no woman be imprisoned for having an abortion.

Covid-19 Update: 523 new coronavirus cases were reported yesterday, the highest single-day tally since April. With 98 recoveries the number of known active cases rose to 3,719.