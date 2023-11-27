Corporate Dispatch

Valneva says EU regulator accepts its chikungunya vaccine application

Nov 27 (Reuters) – French drugmaker Valneva said on Monday that the application for its vaccine candidate against mosquito-borne viral disease chikungunya was accepted by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) which would now examine the drug in a fast-track procedure.

The EMA “has determined that all essential regulatory elements required for scientific assessment were included in the application,” Valneva said in a statement.

Accelerated assessment reduces the timeframe the EMA review to 150 days from 210 days, Valneva said.

