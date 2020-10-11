Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Music, News

Vasco Rossi’s bass player eager to return after liver transplant

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Vasco Rossi’s historic bass player Claudio ‘The Cockerel’ Golinelli is eager to return to the stage after a life-saving liver transplant, he told Resto del Carlino newspaper.

Golinelli said his body was “responding well from the operation” after he had “mistreated it a bit over the years.

“My body has never stopped fighting”, he told the central Italian daily.

“The only disease no one will cure me of is the desire to return to the stage,” Golinelli went on.

“I’m dying to start playing again, and I think that will happen before the end of the year”.

Golinelli has played with Rossi since the Italian rock legend debuted in 1977.

ANSA

%d bloggers like this: