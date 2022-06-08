UPDATED: Vehicle drives into a crowd in Berlin killing one

Reading Time: < 1 minute

At least one person was reportedly killed and several injured as a car crashed into a crowd in the western Berlin district of Charlottenburg, according to the emergency services.

German public broadcaster rbb has reported that a vehicle struck a crowd of people on Tauenzienstrasse in Berlin’s Charlottenburg neighborhood.

Watch: Video show the scene after a car drove into a crowd on a #Berlin street, leaving one person dead and 30 others injured.https://t.co/sPz4lbrdXH pic.twitter.com/kKRaKuN9Pm — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 8, 2022

According to rbb, Berlin police said that at least 30 people were injured. The emergency services told reporters that at least one person had died.

Berlin police spokesman Martin Dams said the incident happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital.

He said the suspected driver of the vehicle was detained. It was unclear whether the incident was the result of an accident or whether the driver had intentionally driven into the crowd, Dams said.

The incident took place close to the scene of a fatal attack on December 19, 2016, when Islamist extremist Anis Amri, hijacked a truck, killed the driver and then plowed it into a crowded Christmas market in Breitscheidplatz. The attack killed 11 other people and injured dozens of others.