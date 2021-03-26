Reading Time: < 1 minute

Seagulls sit in front of the Rialto Bridge on the day Venice commemorates the 1,600th anniversary of its founding, in Venice, Italy.

According to legend, Venice was founded with the construction of the church of San Giacomo, the first public stone building, at noon on 25 March 421, the day of Good Friday.

To mark this important milestone, several events are being planned and will continue until at least March 25, 2022.

The first official celebratory event as held on Thursday, March 25, 2021, which is exactly 1600 years since the laying, according to tradition, of the first stone of the Church of San Giacomo di Rialto (also known as San Giacométo), Venice’s oldest church.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro delivers a speech during a ceremony commemorating the 1,600th anniversary of the founding of the lagoon city, in the courtyard of the Doge’s Palace, in Venice, Italy.

Via EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA

