Venice faces mystery fish die-off

Venice is facing a mysterious die-off of fish in its canals.

For days now Venetians have been seeing countless fish on their canal beds and are unable to explain the phenomenon.

It has been suggested that it may be linked to low water levels and the winter cold.

Natural history museum biologist Luca Mizzan said “it’s difficult to understand the origin of the deaths, there are too many variables, and it’s easy to say something stupid about it”.

But he added: “the mullet, when there are low temperatures, huddle up in a search for milder places, and if they do so in zones with low water re-up they risks depriving themselves of oxygen”.

Venice council tide centre director Alvise Papa said “in that zone the Grand Canal has a depth of five to six metres, while the Giudecca is around 12 metres, so it seems unlikely that they’re going there to die”.

