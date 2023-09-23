Sports

Verstappen beats Piastri to Japanese GP pole

312 Mins Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

SUZUKA, Japan, Sept 23 (Reuters) – Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri joining the Dutch driver on the front row.

McLaren’s Lando Norris qualified third with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc fourth.

Mexican Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s closest title rival and team mate but a massive 151 points adrift after 15 of 22 rounds, qualified fifth.

Red Bull, whose run of 15 wins in a row ended in Singapore last weekend, are set to retain their constructors’ title on Sunday but Verstappen will have to wait until at last the next race in Qatar to seal his third championship.

Track marshalls remove the car of US Formula One driver Logan Sargeant of Williams Racing team from the track after a crash during the Qualifying of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix in Suzuka, Japan, 23 September 2023. The 2023 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix is held at Suzuka Circuit racetrack on 24 September. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Once you're here...

  • Europa League Results Round Up

    Europa League Results Round Up

    Cde22nd September 2023
    Ajax3Marseille3 Atalanta2Rakow Czestochowa0 Brighton2AEK Athens3 Olympiacos2Freiburg3 Rangers1Real Betis0 Sparta Prague3Aris Limassol2 Sturm Graz1Sporting2 ...
  • Argentina remain top of FIFA world rankings

    Argentina remain top of FIFA world rankings

    Cde21st September 2023
    Sept 21 (Reuters) - World champions Argentina strengthened their grip at the top of the FIFA world rankings in the latest list on Thursday, with the top five remaining unchang...
  • Champions League Results Roundup

    Champions League Results Roundup

    Cde21st September 2023
    Galatasaray 2-2 Copenhagen Real Madrid 1-0 Union Berlin Bayern 4-3 Man United Sevilla 1-1 Lens Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven Braga 1-2 Napoli Benfica 0-2 Sa...
%d bloggers like this: