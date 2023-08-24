Verstappen chasing record-equalling ninth win in a row

Max Verstappen can equal Sebastian Vettel’s record nine wins in a row this weekend as Formula One ends its August break and heads for the Dutch seaside dunes of Zandvoort.
The 25-year-old Red Bull driver can count on a capacity crowd cheering him all the way as he returns home more dominant than ever.
The double world champion is favourite to complete a hat-trick, after winning the two races held at the circuit since it returned to the calendar in 2021, and has a 125 point lead over Mexican team mate Sergio Perez after 12 of 22 rounds.
Red Bull are meanwhile chasing a 14th successive win, and 13th of this season, with the run dating back to Abu Dhabi last year.
Germany’s Vettel, now-retired, is the only driver to have won nine races in a row during a single campaign and he did it for Red Bull on his way to a fourth title in 2013.”I’m excited to get going with the second half of the season now and what better way to start than in the Netherlands,” said Verstappen.
via Reuters