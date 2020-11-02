UPDATED: Veteran Italian actor Gigi Proietti dies after being hospitalized with heart problems

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Veteran Italian actor Gigi Proietti died Monday morning after being hospitalized in serious condition in the intensive care unit in a well-known clinic in Rome because of heart problems.

Italian media reports pointed out that this is not a case of contagion from Covid-19.

On Monday November 2nd, Gigi Proietti was to celebrate his 80th birthday.

The popular actor had been hospitalized for a few days because he wasn’t feeling very well, and was doing tests for a state of fatigue. Then in the late afternoon of Sunday his condition turned for the worse with a heart failure with his condition being described as serious.

Already in the past Proietti had suffered from heart, he was hospitalized in 2010 in intensive care at the San Pietro hospital in Rome.

Proietti had a rich, very long career, more than half a century on stage and on set. A true performer, who moved from music to the famous specks of Petrolini, up to Shakespeare.

The big break came in 1970 when he replaced Domenico Modugno, alongside Renato Rascel in the musical Alleluja brava gente by Garinei and Giovannini.

Since then he had been an interpreter and author of great theatrical successes, including Caro Petrolini , Cyrano , The Seven Kings of Rome . After having acted in 1974 in Sem Benelli’s drama La cena delle beffe , alongside Carmelo Bene, in 1976 he formed a partnership with the writer Roberto Lerici, with whom he wrote and directed his shows that have remained in history of Italian entertainment.

