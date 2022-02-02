Veteran Italian actress Monica Vitti dead aged 90

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian media is reporting the death of veteran Italian actress Monica Vitti. She was 90 years old.

The news was first announced by Italian politician and former Rome mayor Walter Veltroni on Twitter.

Roberto Russo, il suo compagno di tutti questi anni, mi chiede di comunicare che Monica Vitti non c’è più. Lo faccio con dolore, affetto, rimpianto. — walter veltroni (@VeltroniWalter) February 2, 2022

Born Maria Luisa Ceciarelli on the 3 November 1931, Vitti wasbest known for her starring roles in films directed by Michelangelo Antonioni during the early-to-mid 1960s.

After working with Antonioni, Vitti changed focus and began making comedies, working with director Mario Monicelli on many films. She has appeared with Marcello Mastroianni, Alain Delon, Richard Harris, Terence Stamp, Michael Caine, and Dirk Bogarde.

Vitti won five David di Donatello Awards for Best Actress, seven Italian Golden Globes for Best Actress, the Career Golden Globe, and the Venice Film Festival Career Golden Lion Award.

A file photo of the photo exhibition ‘La dolce Vitti’ on Italian actress Monica Vitti at Teatro dei Dioscuri at Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy that was held in March 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI