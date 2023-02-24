Veteran Italian presenter Maurizio Costanzo dies aged 84

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian media are reporting the death of veteran journalist, TV host, author, screenwriter Maurizio Costanzo who died in Rome aged 84 years old.

Born in Rome on August 28, 1938, Costanzo has signed dozens of radio and television programs and the theatrical comedies Il marito adottivo, and Vuoti a rendere among others.

He achieved great popularity in 1976, hosting the talk-show Bontà loro on Rai. But his name is also linked to the Maurizio Costanzo show, on air since 1982 on Mediaset.

His campaigns against the mafia almost got him killed by a Cosa Nostra bomb in 1993.

He survived the attack and doubled down on his fight against the Mob.

Among his best known programs there was Buona Domenica. He has written numerous books, including Chi mi credo di essere (2004, in collab. con G. Dotto), E che sarà mai? (2006), La strategia della tartaruga (2009), Sipario! 50 anni di teatro. Storia e testi (2015), Vi racconto l’Isis (2016) e Smemorabilia. Catalogo sentimentale degli oggetti perduti (2022).

He had been married to Maria De Filippi since 1995.

Read more via ANSA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first