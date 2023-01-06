Viable foetus argument not enough say anti-abortion activists / Malta News Briefing – Friday 6 January 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Viable foetus argument not enough say anti-abortion activists

An anti-abortion coalition claimed that governments intends on legalising abortion up until 24 weeks of pregnancy, while keeping late-term abortions illegal. In a statement, the ‘Inti Tista’ Ssalvani’ coalition said that “if this amendment is made law, Malta will have a more extreme abortion law than most EU countries,” said Miriam Sciberras, chairperson of the Life Network Foundation. The Deputy PM said that government will be amend the clause to state that a foetus that is viable and can live outside of the womb should be birthed. (Maltatoday)

Man charged with harassing partner, resisting police

A Cospicua man was granted bail after being accused of harassing his partner. The self-employed tattooist allegedly caused some commotion when he turned up outside his estranged partner’s family home at around 9.30am, insisting on seeing the couple’s minor child. Police were called in and had to use a taser gun to bring the situation under control. The man, a tatooist, was also charged with violently resisting two police officers during the incident outside the woman’s Paola home, slightly injuring his partner’s father, insulting and threatening the woman beyond the limits of provocation as well as breaching the peace. (Times of Malta)

LESA invests 1 million euro from fines into localities

LESA agency has returned over one million euro in fines to local councils to implement 20 different projects around Malta and Gozo with a value of 1.1 million euro raised through summonses. This financing will allow some 60 projects to be carried out in three years through an investment of 3.5 million euro. This will include investment in safety aspects in localities; the development of new spaces presently in a derelict state; the improvement of existing open space and the restoration of historic places. (TVM)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first