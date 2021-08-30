Vice-President Jourová in Poland to commemorate anniversary of the outbreak of the 2nd World War

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Vice-President for Values and Transparency, Věra Jourová is today in Poland, where she will meet Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the Ombudsman Marcin Wiącek. She will also meet the President of European People’s Party, Donald Tusk and the leader of Poland 2050 Association, Szymon Hołownia. In Gdańsk, she will participate in the ceremony of the Free Speech Awards organised by the Grand Press Foundation (will be available on EbS).

Tomorrow, Vice-President Jourová will take part in the events to commemorate the 41st anniversary of the Solidarity Declaration and meet with former President of Poland Lech Wałęsa. The events of August 1980 led to the creation of the first independent trade union in Poland and contributed to overthrowing communist regimes in Poland and in other places in Central and Eastern Europe. She will also meet the Speaker of the Senate, Tomasz Grodzki, Mayor of Gdansk, Aleksandra Dulkiewicz and representatives of civil society. On 1 September, she will take part in a ceremony at Westerplatte to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the outbreak of the Second World War.