Victoria registers no new cases of coronavirus for first time in seven months

The Australian State of Victoria has recorded another day of no new coronavirus cases for the first time in more than seven months. This figure reflects a downward trend, particularly evident in Melbourne where the rolling 14-day average is now down to 2.8 cases a day.

The last time Victoria recorded consecutive days of zero cases was March 5 and 6. No deaths have been recorded.

Once again, yesterday there were no new cases and no lost lives reported. In Melb, cases with unknown source are down, as is the 14 day rolling average. In regional Vic, 14 day average remains stable. https://t.co/pcll7ySEgz#COVIDVicData pic.twitter.com/dVfpCqyBiV — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) October 26, 2020

“Our testing performance over the last week and certainly the last fortnight has been nothing short of stunning,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

“I’m so grateful to everybody who’s come forward and got tested.”

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the figures justified the long and extensive lockdown in Melbourne.

“If we had plateaued at dozens of cases and not gotten to the point we’ve gotten to today, then there’s no opening with South Australia, no opening with New South Wales, the border communities can’t have that connection with their neighbouring towns,” he said.

“I think our case contact and outbreak management is the best in Australia at the moment.”

via ABC

