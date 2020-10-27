Victoria registers no new cases of coronavirus for first time in seven months

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The Australian State of Victoria has recorded another day of no new coronavirus cases for the first time in more than seven months. This figure reflects a downward trend, particularly evident in Melbourne where the rolling 14-day average is now down to 2.8 cases a day.
The last time Victoria recorded consecutive days of zero cases was March 5 and 6. No deaths have been recorded.
“Our testing performance over the last week and certainly the last fortnight has been nothing short of stunning,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.
“I’m so grateful to everybody who’s come forward and got tested.”
Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the figures justified the long and extensive lockdown in Melbourne.
“If we had plateaued at dozens of cases and not gotten to the point we’ve gotten to today, then there’s no opening with South Australia, no opening with New South Wales, the border communities can’t have that connection with their neighbouring towns,” he said.
“I think our case contact and outbreak management is the best in Australia at the moment.”