Video – Malta Air Boeing 737 Max livery spotted in U.S.

Malta Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX has had its livery job completed in Washington. Malta Aviation Outlook revealed the new airline livery through photos taken by Captain Norman D’Amato.

On March 22nd, SimpleFlying reported that he first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft bound for Ryanair’s subsidiary Malta Air have been spotted leaving the production line in Renton, Washington. The aircraft form part of the Ryanair Group’s firm orders for 210 737 MAX aircraft due to be delivered to Ryanair over the coming years.

Malta Air is a subsidiary of Ryanair, within the Ryanair Group. The airline operates out of several EU bases with aircraft registered on the 9H Maltese aircraft registry.

Featured Photo – Malta Aviation Outlook

