VIDEO: Poland turns water cannon on rock-throwing migrants at Belarus border

Polish security forces turned water cannon on migrants who threw rocks across the Belarusian border, where thousands have gathered in a chaotic attempt to reach the European Union, video footage shared by authorities showed on Tuesday.

The crisis has led the EU to prepare further sanctions against Belarus, which it accuses of attempting to destabilise the bloc by pushing migrants across the border illegally.

#Belarus All those who throw stones or other objects at the Polish border guards are hiding their faces. This is how it looked at the checkpoint Bruzgi on the Belarusian side. This is the official checkpoint that in theory has to be protected by Belarusian guards.Who are not here pic.twitter.com/GiRCUgYJF2 — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) November 16, 2021

Footage shared by a Polish government spokesperson and the Ministry of Defence showed a further escalation of the crisis at the border, where migrants have assembled in growing numbers on the Belarusian side in the last week.

“Attention, attention, if you don’t follow orders, force will be used against you,” said a loudspeaker message directed at migrants throwing objects, according to the images that were shown on public broadcaster TVP.

Migrants threw bottles and wooden logs at Polish soldiers, and used sticks to try to break through the fence, the video showed.

via Reuters

Video via Belarussian journalist Hanna Liubakova (Twitter)